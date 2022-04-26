Preparation of the twenty first constitutional amendment bill based on nineteenth and twentieth constitutional amendments.

A number of parties representing the political, professional and various strata of the society emphasize that it is appropriate to introduce suitable reforms to the Constitution in order to create political, economic and social stability for finding solutions to the economic crisis at present as a result of the prevailing situation within the country. Considering the aforementioned circumstances, the cabinet of Ministers reached into following decisions a regarding proposal submitted by the Hon. Prime Minister.

 Appointment of a cabinet sub – committee for guiding the Legal Draftsman as necessary for the preparation of a fundamental draft bill with immediate effect in order to introduce the twenty first constitutional reform that entrusts more powers to the Parliament by further strengthening the democracy based on the effective particulars appeared in both nineteenth and twentieth constitutional amendments.

 Entrusting the power to the Hon. Prime Minister to furnish a resolution to the Parliament proposing it to appoint a Parliamentary Selection Committee for the preparation of a draft bill with a unanimity by considering the draft bill so formulated as above and the constitutional reforms resolutions already been submitted in the Parliament.