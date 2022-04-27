New Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka in Tyrol appointed

Ambassador Majintha Jayesinghe handed over the Commission of Appointment to Dr.Christian Steppan as the new Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka in the administrative area of Tyrol in Austria.

Dr. Christian Steppan obtained his PHD in International Relations from the University of Innsbruck and Bologna and is a scholar of International Graduate School at the Universities of Bologna, Frankfurt, Innsbruck, Pavia and Trient. At present, Dr. Steppan works at MED-EL Medical Electronics managing business development activities in Sri Lanka. He is also fluent in German, English, Russian, Italian and French.

Agriculture and forestry occupy a special position in Tyrol. The many small and medium-sized farms have shaped the landscape and culture in Tyrol for many centuries. The most important sector in Tyrol is the tertiary sector. Tourism has a special position in this region.

The Embassy is also exploring the possibilities of appointing new Honorary Consuls in Salzburg in Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Hungary.

Embassy and Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka

Vienna