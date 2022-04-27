The first Sri Lanka Tea Shop and Cultural Centre Opened in Beijing

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Beijing in collaboration with the China Sri Lanka Association for Trade and Economic Cooperation (CSLATE) and the Beijing Wanhongtai Technology Group Co., Ltd. Company opened the first Sri Lanka Tea Shop and Cultural Centre in Beijing on 20 April 2022 in the prestigious Xiu Shui Street, Chaoyang District.

The shop with its large outdoor area has been made available to the Ambassador free of charge. This initiative is among a range of activities undertaken by the Embassy to commemorate the 65th Anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations and 70th Anniversary of the Rubber-Rice Pact. The Deputy Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Government officials, representatives from Diplomatic Missions in Beijing, and the Chinese business community attended the event.

The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Beijing, Dr. Palitha Kohona, addressing the gathering, said that this was a pioneering initiative to promote Ceylon Tea in China and thanked CSLATE and the Beijing Wanhongtai Technology Group Co., Ltd. Company for their inspiring vision. he also stated that this was the first Ceylon Tea Shop and Cultural Centre in China and he was hopeful that many more would follow. The Ambassador invited the attendees to encourage their friends to visit the tea shop to taste Ceylon Tea and relax.

Ceylon Tea was among the top and leading black teas in the world due to its unique flavour and scent. Second Secretary (Tea Promotion) Sampath Perera demonstrated Ceylon Tea preparation. He also spoke of the seven regions of Sri Lanka that produce Ceylon Tea and their distinctive taste and aroma.

The invitees were later treated to Sri Lankan delicacies and Ceylon Tea.