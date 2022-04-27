ICRC to provide humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka

Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Delegation in Sri Lanka Loukas Petridis paid a farewell call on the Minister of Foreign Affairs Prof. G.L. Peiris on 25 April, 2022 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Minister Prof. Peiris appreciated the contribution made by the ICRC in Sri Lanka. He recalled the important role played in the past during the conflict situation and its current role in assisting with post conflict rehabilitation and reconciliation as well as the IHL training being provided to the Armed Forces, the Police and other Government Institutions.

In response to the briefing by Minister Peiris on current economic challenges, Head of the ICRC Petridis informed that the ICRC will donate medical supplies to Sri Lanka through the Sri Lanka Red Cross and further indicated that they are ready to provide humanitarian assistance based on the requirements of the Government.

Foreign Minister Peiris conveyed his best wishes to Head of the ICRC Petridis on his new assignment and assured that he will continue to work closely with his successor to further strengthen cooperation with the ICRC.

The State Minister of Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasooriya and Ministry officials were also present.