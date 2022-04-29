  Blood donation campaign in North Central Naval Command

A blood donation campaign organized by the North Central Naval Command, as part of another social responsibility initiative of the Sri Lanka Navy, was held at the Command Hospital on 28th April 2022.

Following the directives of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne and guidance of Commander North Central Naval Area, Rear Admiral Pradeep Rathnayake, this blood donation drive was launched to replenish blood supplies maintained at the District General Hospital Vavuniya. A large number of naval personnel attached to naval establishments including SLNS Pandukabaya and Shiksha in the North Central Naval Command voluntarily donated blood, making this magnanimous effort a total success.

The event was closely supervised by the Commanding Officer SLNS Pandukabaya and Command Medical Officer (North Central Naval Command). Further, this effort was well supported by the medical staff of the Navy, Dr. R Hinduja and health staff of the District General Hospital Vavuniya as well.

SLNavy