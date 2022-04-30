April 30, 2022
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    WEATHER FORECAST- Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm may occur at some places

    April 30, 2022
    WEATHER FORECAST- Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm may occur at some places

     

    WEATHER FORECAST- Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm may occur at some places

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts during the afternoon or night. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

    Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm may occur at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

    A Few showers will occur in the coastal areas of Western province and Galle, Matara and Puttalam districts during the morning too.

    « INS ‘Gharial’ arrives in Colombo
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya