WEATHER FORECAST- Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm may occur at some places

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts during the afternoon or night. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm may occur at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

A Few showers will occur in the coastal areas of Western province and Galle, Matara and Puttalam districts during the morning too.