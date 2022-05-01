Two hundred and ninety one (291) recruits of 244th intake pass out in Boossa

Two hundred and ninety one (291) recruits of the 244th intake of Sri Lanka Navy’s Regular and Volunteer Forces, passed out in a smart parade held at the main parade ground of SLNS Nipuna in Boossa, Galle.

The colourful Passing out Parade (POP), which marked the successful culmination of the basic training of the recruits of the 244th intake, was graced by the Chief of Staff of the Navy, Rear Admiral YN Jayarathna, as the Chief Guest. The ceremony, held in a dignified sequence, saw trophies being awarded to the recruits who remained outstanding during their basic training period.

Thus, Recruit PAT Dananjaya was adjudged the Best Recruit of 244th intake and won the award for his achievement. Recruit WAHD Madusanka won the award for securing the highest aggregate in overall subjects. Further, Recruit SM Sampath, Recruit JMDD Jayasinghe and Recruit SP De Silva won respective awards presented for the Best Marksman, Best Sportsman and Best Swimmer. Meanwhile, ‘Vijayabahu’ Division was selected as the Best Division of the 244th intake. The colourful spectacle was made more striking by the performances of the Navy Band and Cultural Troupe.

Addressing the new batch of Recruits, the Chief of Staff of the Navy at the outset congratulated them and said that successful completion of the basic training had laid a solid foundation for their naval career. Adding further, he said that young-blooded recruits should be determined to constantly improve the professionalism of their respective trades and maintain physical and mental wellbeing to flourish in career. He also underlined that personal development of each individual would contribute to the future of the Navy which is home to robust personalities. Moreover, Rear Admiral Jayarathna also mentioned here that the parents of these vibrant bunch of Recruits shall ensure constant encouragement and support for their children to fulfil greater aspirations.

Members of Ven. Maha Sangha, religious dignitaries of other faiths, Commander Southern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Sajith Gamage, Director General Personnel, Rear Admiral Anura Tennakoon, Director General Services,Rear Admiral Nevil Ubayasiri, Commandant SLNS Nipuna, Commodore Jayanath De Silva, senior officers from the Navy Headquarters and Southern Naval Command and parents of newly passed out recruits were present on this occasion.