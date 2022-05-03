Submission of the Annual Report of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka for the year 2021.



The finance board has submitted the annual report of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka for the year 2021 to Hon. Minister of Finance on 29.04.2022. In terms of the provisions of the Finance Law the annual report has to be tabled in the Parliament by the Minister of Finance within 14 days from the date of receipt of the annual report if Parliamentary sessions are held. Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval for the resolution furnished by the Minister of Finance to submit the annual report of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka for the year 2021 to the Parliament.