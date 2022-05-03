Declaration of “Nedungamuwe Raja” Tusker as a national heritage.

‘Nedungamuwe Raja’ Tusker who served as the ceremonial tusker carrying the casket of the pageant of the Temple of the Tooth for 13 times from the year 2005 to 2021 as well as have participated in numerous pageants in a number of pioneer religious places around the island passed away on the 07.03.2022. By now measures are being taken to conserve the body of the deceased tusker. Considering the invaluable service and contribution rendered by this tusker, Nedungamuwe Rajah, the Hon. Prime Minister as the Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs submitted a proposal to declare this

“Nedungamuwe Raja” as a national heritage and the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval for the same.