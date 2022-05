Sri Lanka Navy (04th May 2022) bade farewell to Rear Admiral Senaka Senevirathna who retired from his distinguished naval service that spanned over 34 years.

Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne along with the Board of Management extended best wishes to the retiring senior officer who is celebrating his 55th

birthday today. Thereupon, Rear Admiral Senevirathna was accorded a Guard of Honour in accordance with naval traditions. As the customary event drew to a close, fellow naval officers made their formal farewells to the retiring senior officer, before he was sent off in a motorcade amidst the cheers of naval personnel.