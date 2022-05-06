The President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Kingdom of Thailand Chuan Leekpai hands over 700,000 Thai Baht to Sri Lanka

The President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Kingdom of Thailand Chuan Leekpai handed over a cheque valued at 700,000 Thai Baht to the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom of Thailand and Permanent Representative to the UNESCAP, C. A. Chaminda I. Colonne, at the Parliament in Bangkok on 25 April 2022.

While expressing gratitude for supporting his initiative taken to assist Sri Lanka at a difficult time, the President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Kingdom of Thailand Chuan Leekpai, stated that Sri Lanka is the only country in the world with which Thailand has developed a long-standing relationship in terms of Buddhism since the Rattanakosin era. He added that “When Sri Lanka is facing a crisis, Thai politicians and the member of the House of Representatives and senators discussed on how to help Sri Lanka. The donation amount of 700,000 Thai Baht is not much, but this represents the feeling of true friends helping each other in difficult times”.

Most Venerable Somdet Phra Maha Thirachan, the Abbot of Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram Rajwaramahawihan and the Committee of the Sangha Supreme Council of Thailand emphasized that during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and economics crisis around the word, there is a positive sign of support and kindness among all human beings. Somdet Phra Maha Thirachan also expressed his gratitude to the well-wishers of all religions.

Ambassador C.A. Chaminda I. Colonne extended her wholehearted appreciation to the President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Kingdom of Thailand and to the Buddhist Sangha, House of Representatives of the Kingdom of Thailand and all well-wishers for the kind assistance.

Most Venerable Phrapromsenabodee, the Abbot of Wat Pathum Khongkha and the Committee of the Sangha Supreme Council of Thailand, Most Venerable Phradhammabhotiwong, Dhammaduta India- Nepal and the Abbot of Wat Thai Buddhagaya, Senator of the Committee of International Affairs of the Secretariat of the Senate Pikulkeaw Krairoek, Representatives from Democrat Party Dr. Issara Sereewatthanawut and Ongart Klampaiboon, were also among the participants. The Ambassador was accompanied by the First Secretary of the Embassy, A. W. S. Samanmali.

Embassy & Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka

Bangkok