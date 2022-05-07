Sri Lanka's Ambassador - designate to Myanmar assumes duties

The newly appointed Ambassador - designate of Sri Lanka to Myanmar J.M. Janaka Priyantha Bandara assumed duties at the Sri Lanka Embassy in Yangon on 02 May 2022.

Addressing the staff of the Embassy upon assumption of duties, the Ambassador stated that he is dedicated to strengthen the longstanding friendly relations based on Theravada Buddhism between Sri Lanka and Myanmar. He also emphasized the need to enhance economic, political, and cultural connectivity between the two countries for mutual benefit.

Ambassador Janaka Bandara has an illustrious and multifaceted career. He is an Attorney at Law by profession and has served as a Magistrate, an Additional District Judge and senior Legal Counsel in the Private Bar. He has been a member of the Parliament and has served as the Public Trustee of Sri Lanka, Governor of Sabaragamuwa province and held a number of senior positions including Presidential Advisor, Parliament Secretary to the Prime Minister and Chairman of the Parliamentary Public Petitions Committee.

Ambassador-designate Janaka Bandara has also served as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the UAE and as the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Nigeria prior to this appointment.