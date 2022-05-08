WEATHER FORECAST FOR 08 May 2022

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

A few showers may occur in the Western, Eastern and Southern coastal areas during the morning too.

Winds speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the Northern, North-central, North-western provinces and in Hambantota district.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.