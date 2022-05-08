May 08, 2022
    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 08 May 2022

    May 08, 2022
    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

    A few showers may occur in the Western, Eastern and Southern coastal areas during the morning too.

    Winds speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the Northern, North-central, North-western provinces and in Hambantota district.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

     

