Navy renders assistance to control fire in Elakanda, Wattala

The Navy sprang into action to control a sudden fire in 03 textile shops on the ground floor of a two-storeyed building in Elakanda area, Wattala. (06th May 2022).

Accordingly, a Navy firefighting team was rushed to the scene, upon the Operations Room of SLNS Gemunu was alarmed by Wattala Police station, requesting firefighting assistance to control fire in 03 textile shops on the ground floor of a two-storeyed building at Elabada Junction in Elakanda.

Responding to the request for assistance, a firefighting team and a fire engine attached to SLNS Gemunu was sent to the location extinguish the fire. As such, the Navy firefighters with the help of residents in the locality managed to put the fire out, preventing further spread of it to nearby properties.