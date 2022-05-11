Official Spokesperson's response to media queries on developments in Sri Lanka

In response to media queries on developments in Sri Lanka, the Official Spokesperson said:

"As a close neighbour of Sri Lanka, with historical ties, India is fully supportive of its democracy, stability and economic recovery.

In keeping with our Neighbourhood First policy, India has extended this year alone support worth over US$ 3.5 billion to the people of Sri Lanka for helping them overcome their

current difficulties. In addition, the people of India have provided assistance for mitigating the shortages of essential items such as food, medicine etc.

India will always be guided by the best interests of the people of Sri Lanka expressed through democratic processes.”

New Delhi

May 10, 2022