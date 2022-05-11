May 13, 2022
    Official Spokesperson's response to media queries on developments in Sri Lanka

    May 11, 2022
    In response to media queries on developments in Sri Lanka, the Official Spokesperson said:

    "As a close neighbour of Sri Lanka, with historical ties, India is fully supportive of its democracy, stability and economic recovery.

    In keeping with our Neighbourhood First policy, India has extended this year alone support worth over US$ 3.5 billion to the people of Sri Lanka for helping them overcome their
    current difficulties. In addition, the people of India have provided assistance for mitigating the shortages of essential items such as food, medicine etc.

    India will always be guided by the best interests of the people of Sri Lanka expressed through democratic processes.”

    New Delhi
    May 10, 2022

