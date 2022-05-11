50 Jaffna School Cadets Undergo Leadership Training

A leadership training program for school cadets organized by 51 Division of the Security Force Headquarters - Jaffna got underway at Thalsevana Holiday Resort.

The project was initiated under a conceptual notion of the General Officer Commanding, 51 Division Major General Chandana Wickramasighe as per guidelines given by the Commander Security Forces - Jaffna, Major General Sujeewa Senerath Yapa.

50 student cadets of the Jaffna Hindu College, St Patricks College and Jaffna Vasavilan Central College, together with the Principal at Jaffna Hindu College and National Cadet Corps Officers underwent training during the workshop.

The training programme focused on development of leadership skills and personality, decision-making, mess etiquettes, etc.

SL Army