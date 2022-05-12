Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Heavy showers above 100 mm can occur at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern and North-western provinces.

Winds speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times over the Western slope of the Central hills, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota district.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.