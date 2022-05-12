Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as new PM

After taking the oath, Wickremesinghe will visit a temple in Colombo and thereafter assume his duties.
Secretary to the President Gamini Senarath and Prof. Maithree Wickramasinghe were also present on the occasion.
The Leader of the United National Party (UNP), Ranil Wickremesinghe has been sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka.
