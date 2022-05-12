May 13, 2022
    Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as new PM

    May 12, 2022
    The Leader of the United National Party (UNP), Ranil Wickremesinghe has been sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka.

    After taking the oath, Wickremesinghe will visit a temple in Colombo and thereafter assume his duties.

    Secretary to the President Gamini Senarath and Prof. Maithree Wickramasinghe were also present on the occasion.

