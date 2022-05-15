The prevailing showery condition over South-western part (Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts) of the island is expected to continue further.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Heavy showers about 100 mm can occur at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts. Fairly heavy showers about 75 mm can occur at some places in Western province and in Galle and Matara districts too.

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern Province and in Anuradhapura and Hambantota districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces during the evening or night.

Strong winds ((40-50) kmph) can be expected at times over the western slope of the central hills, Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambantota district.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.