Prime Minister Wickremesinghe Continues Discussions to Solve Economic Crisis

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe held discussions with the country representatives of the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank regarding the current economic crisis in the country.

The discussions with the organizations focused on assistance for the issues facing the supply of medicine, food and fertiliser.

In a statement, the Prime Minister explained that along with meeting the two international financial organisations he has also held discussions with foreign envoys regarding the formation of an international consortium.

While explaining that discussions have been positive, the Prime Minister stated that the Government is facing the immediate challenge of securing funds to pay for the fuel requirement for this coming week. Due to the dollar shortages in the banks, the Government is now exploring other options of securing the necessary funding.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe further stated that the 21st Amendment would be taken up for discussion tomorrow. It will then be presented to Cabinet for approval.

The Prime Minister said that following his meetings over the past two days, he would provide a full explanation of the financial crisis in the country tomorrow (16).