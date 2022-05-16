Navy relief teams stand ready for possible flood emergency

Sri Lanka Navy as of now has deployed 10 relief teams in several areas in the Western and Southern Provinces to extend relief measures to people, in the backdrop where flood risk is likely following the inclement weather.

Following the directives of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, the Western Naval Command has deployed 04 Navy relief teams in Rathnapura and 01 flood relief team each in the areas of Bulathsinhala and Paragoda in Kalutara. Similarly, the Southern Naval Command has sent out 02 more relief and rescue teams each to Thawalama and Nagoda in Galle, for flood relief duties. Thus, the Navy relief team that has been deployed in the Paragoda area in Kalutara is currently engaged in flood relief action.

Moreover, 18 relief teams from the Western Naval Command, 06 flood relief teams from the Southern Naval Command and 18 relief teams from the Northwestern Naval Command are kept on standby to provide relief measures to the people who would be affected by possible floods due to the adverse weather condition prevailing in the island.