Commemoration of the International day of Vesak in New York

The Permanent Missions of Sri Lanka and Thailand to the United Nations in New York co-hosted a virtual commemoration of the International Day of Vesak on 13 May, 2022. Sponsored by Sri Lanka and Thailand in 1999, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 54/115, which internationally recognizes the Day of Vesak at the United Nations.

The Commemoration commenced with the opening remarks by the co-hosts, Ambassador Mohan Pieris of Sri Lanka and Ambassador Suriya Chindawongse of Thailand, emphasizing the importance of Vesak for Buddhists around the world.

During the high-level segment, the President of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Abdulla Shaheed, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand, Don. Pramudwinai addressed the commemoration through pre-recorded statements. A message from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka and a written message from Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres underscored that as the world faces the multifaceted challenges of crises all over the word, it is clearer than ever that humility and deep empathy, as conveyed in Buddhism, are integral and essential to the wellbeing of our world.

Ven. Heenbunne Kondanna thero, Chief Incumbent of the Staten Island Buddhist Vihara conducted the blessings in the Theravada tradition and invoked blessings. Ven. Nakagaki, Founder and President of the Heiwa Peace and Reconciliation Foundation of New York, Venerable Ming Yu of the American Buddhist Confederation, Ven. Gikwang of the Korean Buddhist Wonkaksa invoked blessings by chanting the ‘Heart Sutra’ and the ‘Four Great Vows’ in Korean, Japanese, and Chinese.

Ven. Ajahn Kevali, Wat Pha Nanachat of Thailand and Ven. Aluthgama Dhammajothi Thero, Chief Incumbent of New York Buddhist Vihara and the President of New York Buddhist Vihara Foundation added their blessings to the commemoration through sermons, outlining the message of the Lord Buddha. The event also included screening of cultural videos on how Vesak is celebrated in Sri Lanka and in Thailand.

Joining virtually, Permanent Representatives of Nepal, India, Viet Nam, China, Singapore, Bhutan, Myanmar, Egypt, Lao DPR, and representatives of Cambodia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Japan, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Russia and Malaysia made statements regarding the celebration of Vesak in their respective countries and the relevance and significance of Buddhism in our lives.

