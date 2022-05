The Ministry of Foreign Affairs regrets to announce, with profound sorrow, the death of Consul General of Sri Lanka in Sydney, Lakshman Hulugalle, who passed away in Sydney, Australia on Saturday 14 May 2022, due to a brief illness.

The remains of the late Consul General Hulugalle will be repatriated to Sri Lanka upon completion of relevant formalities, in coordination with the authorities in Australia and Sri Lanka.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs