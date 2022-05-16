Media Rlease - Department of Immigration and Emigration

Issuance of Passports of the Department of Immigration and Emigration under normal and one-day services resumes with efffect from 17.05.2022 as usual.

It is compulsory to make an appointment to obtain these services. You are therefore requested to use the website http://www.immigration.gov.lk/ or contact number 0707101060 for the purpose. Facilities have been provided from 8.30am to 3.00 pm on Public working days if the telephone number is used.

As the daily issuing capacity of Passports of the Department is approximately 2,000 passports, you are kindly requested to avoid the inconvenience caused visiting without making appointment.

Furthermore, it is emphasized that rumours of increasing the passport charges or finishing the stock of passports are fake and I would like to inform you that our Staff of the Department excessively dedicates to provide services for you.

Controller General

Department of Immigration and Emigration