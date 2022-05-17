Hon. Ajith Rajapakse, Member of Parliament elected as the new Deputy Speaker of the Ninth Parliament

Hon. Ajith Rajapakse, Member of Parliament elected as the new Deputy Speaker today (17). Hon. Ajith Rajapakse, Member of Parliament, as the Deputy Speaker was proposed by Minister and chair of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Hon. (Prof.) G. L. Peiris, and was seconded by Hon. Samanpriya Herath.



Hon. Rohini Kumari Wijerathna, Member of Parliament representing the Opposition was nominated by the Sajith Premadasa, Leader of the Opposition and was seconded by the Hon. Lakshman Kiriella.

Hon. Wimal Weerawansa on behalf of the eleven parties including Jathika Nidahas Peramunaon and Hon. Maithreepala Sirisena on behalf of the Independent Group of Parliamentarians, Hon. Chaminda Wijesiri, Hon. Nalin Bandara, Hon. Chandima Weerakkody, Hon. Mujibur Rahuman and many other Members of Parliament stated that this election was being held at a huge expense and therefore to suggest only one name without opting for a secret ballot.

The Hon. Speaker announced that unless one of the proposed names may consider withdrawal, a vote has to be called for. Accordingly, a secret ballot was taken in parliament and 109 votes were cast in favor of Hon. Ajith Rajapakse and 78 votes were cast in favor of Hon. Rohini Kumari Wijerathna. There were 23 invalid votes and 13 Members of Parliament were recorded absent.





Accordingly, Hon. Ajith Rajapakse, was elected as the new Deputy Speaker of Parliament with a majority of 31 votes. Hon. Deputy Speaker of the Ninth Parliament Hon. Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, Member of Parliament recently resigned from his position and was subsequently re-elected to the post- election. Hon. Ranjith Siyambalapitiya submitted his resignation again on the 06 th