The motion to suspend the Standing Orders to debate the motion expressing displeasure over the President was rejected by a majority of 51 votes.

The motion moved by Member of Parliament Hon. M.A Sumanthiran to suspend the Standing Orders to debate today on the Opposition's motion expressing displeasure of Parliament for not having properly exercised, performed and discharged the powers of president under the constitution was rejected by a majority of 51 votes. 68 votes were cast in favor of the motion while 119 votes were cast against it.

It was seconded by the Chief Opposition Whip Hon. Lakshman Kiriella, when Member of Parliament Hon. M.A Sumanthiran moved the motion. The motion moved by the Opposition to express displeasure over the President has been included in the Order Book on the 11th and according to the standing orders the motion can be taken up for debate on the 20 th , after complete five days.