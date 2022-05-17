Navy renders assistance to bring ashore ill fisherman for treatment

Sri Lanka Navy rendered assistance to bring ashore an ill fisherman and rushed him for treatment (15th May 2022). The fisherman who was aboard a local multiday fishing trawler had suddenly fallen ill and was in need of medical attention, while in seas off the eastern coast.

The particular multiday fishing trawler ‘Sindur 04’ (Reg No IMUL-A-0006 GLE) was on a fishing voyage leaving the Trincomalee fisheries harbour on 02nd May. Meanwhile, the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, disseminated the situation of this ill fisherman, who was aboard the trawler, to the Operations Room at Navy Headquarters.

In response to a request for assistance, Sri Lanka Navy sent out the Fast Gun Boat SLNS Ranarisi attached to the Eastern Naval Command to bring the ill fisherman ashore for treatment. Having taken over the patient in seas about 18 nautical miles (about 33 km) off Valaichchenai, Batticaloa, SLNS Ranarisi transferred him close to the Valaichchenai fisheries harbour. Thereupon, and a small craft of Sri Lanka Coast Guard brought him ashore and rushed him to the Valaichchenai Base Hospital for onward medical attention.

Remaining true to its bounden duty, the Navy stays prepared to respond to eventualities of this nature, with a view to assist naval and fishing community in distress in Sri Lanka’s Search and Rescue Region.