COPE summons Litro Gas tomorrow to look into gas crisis

While expressing views in Parliament today on the need to expedite the gas distribution process the Prime Minister Hon. Ranil Wickremesinghe instructed to summon the Litro Gas before the COPE to look into the matter.
The management of Litro Gas Lanka Ltd has been summoned before the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) tomorrow (20) at 11.00 am to inquire into the current gas shortage and related solutions.
