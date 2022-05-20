The first report of the COPA will be tabled in Parliament today

The first report of the Second Session of the Ninth Parliamentary Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) will be presented to Parliament today (20) by its Chairman, M.P. Hon. (Prof.) Tissa Vitharana.

This report contains information on the investigations of 7 Government Institutions summoned by the Committee on Public Accounts during the period from 04.08.2021 to 19.11.2021 and information on investigations pertaining to one particular audit report.

Accordingly, this report contains information on examinations regarding the Department of Probation and Child Care Services, Department of Co-operative Development, Department of Social Development, Department of Excise, Kurunegala Municipal Council, Department of Immigration and Emigration, Ministry of Environment and one special audit report on procurement of medical supplies carried out by the Medical Supplies Division of the Ministry of Health Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine, dated March 14, 2018.