Hon. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana announced in Parliament today (20) that he endorsed the certificate on the Bill entitled Sri Shakyasinharama Viharastha Karyasadhaka Sanvidanaya (Incorporation) on the 18 th .

The Bill was recently moved by Hon. Yadamini Gunawardena, Member of Parliament, as a private member's bill.

Accordingly, the Incorporation of the Sri Shakyasinharama Viharastha Karyasadhaka Sanvidanaya (Incorporation) Act No. 15 of 2022 will come to effect from the 18 th of the month.