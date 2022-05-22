U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka meets with Commander of the Navy

The Ambassador of the United States to Sri Lanka, H.E. Julie J. Chung met with Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne at the Navy Headquarters (20th May 2022).

The occasion turned out to be the first official interaction between them, after H.E. Julie J. Chung assumed office as U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka. During the cordial meeting, the U.S. Ambassador and Commander of the Navy exchanged views on several matters of bilateral importance and expeditious transfer of Ex U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro which is undergoing refurbishment at Seattle, U.S. The event drew to a close with an exchange of mementoes as a gesture of goodwill.

Senior Defence Attaché Lieutenant Colonel Travis Cox and US Naval Attaché Lieutenant Commander Richard Lister from the U.S. embassy in Colombo, were also present

- SL Navy