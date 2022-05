Dr. Bandula Gunawardana who was sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the new Minister of Mass Media this morning officially assumed duties in the new position a short while later at the Ministry of Media at Polhengoda.



Dr. Gunawardana held the portfolio of Media on a previous occasion as well. In addition to this position, the President has appointed him as the Minister of Transport and Highways.

Secretary of the Media Ministry Anusha Palpita, Additional Secretaries Ruwan Sarathkumara and E.M.S.B. Jayasundera together with several ministry officials were present at the event.