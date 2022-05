The Cabinet of Ministers decided to appoint the following Cabinet Members as Co-Media Spokespersons



 Hon. (Dr). Bandula Gunawardena Minister of Transport and Highways. Minister of Mass Media

 Hon. Mahinda Amaraweera Minister of Agriculture Minister of Wildlife and Forest Resources Conservation

 Hon. Kanchana Wijesekara Minister of Power and Energy

 Hon. Manusha Nanayakkara Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment