May 26, 2022
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

      Central Bank of Sri Lanka Implements Extraordinary Measures to Support the Banking Sector

    May 26, 2022
      Central Bank of Sri Lanka Implements Extraordinary Measures to Support the Banking Sector

     

    Central Bank of Sri Lanka Implements Extraordinary Measures to Support the Banking Sector


    The Central Bank of Sri Lanka, considering the prevailing macroeconomic conditions and its impact on the banking sector, has decided to implement the following regulatory measures to support the banking sector to facilitate effective financial intermediation and the flow of credit to the economy, whilst ensuring the soundness of the banking sector.

    FULL TEXT 

    https://www.cbsl.gov.lk/sites/default/files/cbslweb_documents/press/pr/press_20220525_cbsl_implements_extraordinary_measures_to_support_banking_sector_e.pdf

    « Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as Minister of Finance   The United Nations General Assembly adopts Sri Lanka sponsored resolution to declare 1 March as ‘World Sea-grass Day’ »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya