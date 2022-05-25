  Central Bank of Sri Lanka Implements Extraordinary Measures to Support the Banking Sector



The Central Bank of Sri Lanka, considering the prevailing macroeconomic conditions and its impact on the banking sector, has decided to implement the following regulatory measures to support the banking sector to facilitate effective financial intermediation and the flow of credit to the economy, whilst ensuring the soundness of the banking sector.

https://www.cbsl.gov.lk/sites/default/files/cbslweb_documents/press/pr/press_20220525_cbsl_implements_extraordinary_measures_to_support_banking_sector_e.pdf