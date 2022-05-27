Thirty nursing students of Naval Nurses’ Training School take oath for committed service

Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne presided over the capping ceremony and pledging of allegiance to the service by 30 Naval and Air Force nursing students who studied at Naval Nurses’ Training School, SLNS Thakshila. The event was held at the Admiral Somathilake Dissanayake Auditorium, SLNS Parakrama on 26th May 2022.

This batch of nursing students from both Navy and Air Force was enlisted in the year 2021 to the Naval Nurses’ Training School which is accredited to the General Sir John

Kotelawala Defence University (KDU).

The event saw customary capping and passing of symbolic lamp to 25 Naval and 05 Air Force nursing students by Director (Nursing Education) at Ministry of Health, Mrs.

Ashoka Abeynayaka, Director (Medical Services) Mrs. MBC Samanmalee, Director (Nursing and Public Health) Mrs. PD Kusumalatha and distinguished invitees from the medical

sector.

The event was also attended by Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr. Lal Panapitiya, Chief of Staff of the Navy, Rear Admiral YN Jayarathne, Deputy Chief of Staff and

Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Upul De Silva, Principal Adviser on Health and Nutrition, Prevention of Spreading Communicable Diseases, Surgeon Rear Admiral

GSR Jayawardana, Director General Training Rear Admiral Dammika Kumara, Acting Director General Health Services, Surgeon Commodore PJB Marambe, Director Generals,

senior officers, Professors, Senior Lecturers, Principals of Faculty of Allied Health Science as resource persons of the course and a group of naval personnel.