Thirty nursing students of Naval Nurses’ Training School take oath for committed service

This batch of nursing students from both Navy and Air Force was enlisted in the year 2021 to the Naval Nurses’ Training School which is accredited to the General Sir John
Kotelawala Defence University (KDU).
The event saw customary capping and passing of symbolic lamp to 25 Naval and 05 Air Force nursing students by Director (Nursing Education) at Ministry of Health, Mrs.
Ashoka Abeynayaka, Director (Medical Services) Mrs. MBC Samanmalee, Director (Nursing and Public Health) Mrs. PD Kusumalatha and distinguished invitees from the medical
sector.
The event was also attended by Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr. Lal Panapitiya, Chief of Staff of the Navy, Rear Admiral YN Jayarathne, Deputy Chief of Staff and
Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Upul De Silva, Principal Adviser on Health and Nutrition, Prevention of Spreading Communicable Diseases, Surgeon Rear Admiral
GSR Jayawardana, Director General Training Rear Admiral Dammika Kumara, Acting Director General Health Services, Surgeon Commodore PJB Marambe, Director Generals,
senior officers, Professors, Senior Lecturers, Principals of Faculty of Allied Health Science as resource persons of the course and a group of naval personnel.