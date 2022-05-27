Parliamentary Council agrees to appoint Anthony Nihal Fonseka as a CBSL Monetary Board member

The Parliamentary Council decided to concur with the recommendation to appoint Mr. Anthony Nihal Fonseka as a member of the Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, The Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dassanayake said.



The decision was taken at a meeting of Parliamentary Council chaired by the Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena yesterday (26).

The Prime Minister Hon. Ranil Wickremesinghe, the Minister of Fisheries Hon. Douglas Devananda and the Opposition Member of Parliament Hon. Kabir Hashim were also present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Secretary General Dhammika Dasanayake said that the Council also recommended the re-appointments of Ms. Dharani Shirantha Wijayatilake, Mr. Jayanta M. Swaminathan, Mr. A. A. Mohamed Fathihu and Ms. Sellathamby Sumithra as members of the Office for Reparations.