WEATHER FORECAST FOR 28 May 2022

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-eliya, Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can occur at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night. Strong winds about 40 kmph can be expected at times in western slope of the central hills, Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

