Foreign Minister Peiris seeks assistance from the World Bank

The World Bank Country Manager in Colombo, Chiyo Kanda, called on the Minister of Foreign Affairs Prof. G.L. Peiris at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 27 May, 2022.

Minister Peiris sought assistance from the World Bank until long term assistance materializes through the IMF, other international institutions and donor countries. The Minister

highlighted the severity of the challenges in reducing the budget deficit at the forthcoming budget. The Minister stated that short term financial assistance from the World Bank

would be appreciated until sustainable solutions are found.

The World Bank Country Manager stated that her office is also working with other organizations such as ADB, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), and UN office and

encourages them for ‘re-purposing’ their already committed projects to help the people of Sri Lanka at this difficult time. She said that the World Bank will disburse approximately

USD 700 Million to Sri Lanka within the next few months.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs