Golden Paradise Residence Visa Program for investors launched 

The launching ceremony of the ‘Golden Paradise Visa Scheme’, a long term visa programme for foreign investors to invest, live and study in Sri Lanka, was held under the aegis of Central Bank Governor Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe and Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne at the Department of Immigration and Emigration, Battaramulla (May 30).



A website dedicated to the Golden Paradise Residence Visa programme was also launched during the session. This programme is a long term resident visa program dedicated to investors to enjoy the benefit of the paradise island while contributing and reaping the benefits of the booming economy.



The Defence Secretary addressing the gathering praised the Acting Controller General of Immigration and Emigration Bandula Harischandra and his staffers for the effort taken to bring this to a reality.



“When the procedure is simple, it would stimulate those who are eyeing to apply”, he also mentioned adding “when the procedure adopted is uncomplicated, there will be more hopefuls.



We are expecting to evaluate this programme in due course and to make necessary improvements, if required, he added. Since the avenue is open, he urged the authorities to propel their own campaigns in order to gain a substantial success through this.



According to the programme, investors and their families will enjoy the lasting benefits, the Department of Immigration and Emigration sources said. Further details can be obtained via https://eservices.immigration.gov.lk/golden-paradise- visa.html.



Additional Secretary of the State Ministry of Defence U.K. Bandara, Director General of Consular Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Priyanka Wijegunasekara, Director General of the

Board of Investment Renuka Weerakoon, Director General of the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority Dhammika Wijesinghe and a gathering of distinguished invitees were present at the occasion.