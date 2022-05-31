Submission of Supplementary Estimates to Parliament



The government has introduced a assistance package for Samurdhi Beneficiaries Estate Communities, Pensioners and Government Servants at the beginning of 2022 to reduce as much as possible the hardships faced by the public due to the adverse economic conditions.

It has been decided to submit a supplementary estimate to Parliament to cover the cost and secure the necessary funds to maintain the essential public services without hindrance.

Accordingly, the proposal made by the Prime Minister in his capacity as Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization, and National Policies to submit a supplementary estimate to the Parliament for the provision of Rs. 695 billion under the''Budget Assistance Services and Emergency Responsibilities'' project of the National Budget Department was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.