June 02, 2022
    May 31, 2022
    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 31 May 2022

     Prevailing showery and windy condition over the island is expected to slightly enhance during today and the next few days.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts. Heavy showers above 100 mm may occur at some places in these areas.

    Several spells of showers may occur in the Anuradhapura district.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

    Strong winds about (40-50) kmph can be expected at times in western slope of the central hills, Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

