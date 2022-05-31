  Bangladesh Reinforces Relationship with Sri Lanka- 2.2 million USD Donation of Essential Medicines

he donation consists of 79 essential medications including anti-cancer, anti-hypertensive, antibiotic oral and injectables, anti-viral, anti-epileptic and anti-asthmatic medication.

The High Commissioner stated that Bangladesh is happy to assist Sri Lanka during this difficult time and are honored to have this opportunity to assist a country that they have ties to historically. He also stated that they stand to assist Sri Lanka in any way possible in the future. The Minister, while thanking the High Commissioner, the Government of Bangladesh, and the people of Bangladesh for the timely donation expressed his desire to further strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

The High Commissioner and Minister also discussed how the two countries can collaborate within the pharmaceutical industry and exchange of human resources in the medical industry.