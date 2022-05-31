June 02, 2022
    June 01, 2022
    Heavy showers above 100 mm may occur at some places

     WEATHER FORECAST FOR 01 June 2022

     

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts. Heavy showers above 100 mm may occur at some places in these areas.

    Several spells of showers may occur in the Anuradhapura district.

    Strong winds about (40-50) kmph can be expected at times in western slope of the central hills, Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

    - Met Dept

