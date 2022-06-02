Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western province

June 02, 2022
    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 02 JUNE 2022

     Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm may occur at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

    Several spells of showers may occur in the Anuradhapura district.

    Strong winds about 40 kmph can be expected at times in western slope of the central hills, Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

     

