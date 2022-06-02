CEB summoned before the COPE next week

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has been summoned before the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) on the 9 th of June. The Auditor General's report for the years 2018 and 2019 and the current performance of the Ceylon Electricity Board will be examined here.



In addition, The Urban Development Authority (UDA) has been summoned before the COPE on the 7th and the University of Moratuwa on the 8th. The COPE meets under the chairmanship of Prof. Hon. Charitha Herath.

Meanwhile, several meetings of the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) are also scheduled to be held next week. The Ministry of Agriculture will be summoned on June 07, the Department of Import and Export Control on June 08 and the Ministry of Fisheries on June 09. In addition, a special discussion on the current food crisis is scheduled to be held on June 10 with the officials of Ministry of Trade, Commerce and Food Security, Ministry of Agriculture, Food Commissioner’s Department, Department of Cooperative Development, Cooperative Wholesale Establishment, Consumer Affairs Authority, The National Institute of Cooperative Development and Sri Lanka State Trading (General) Corporation (STC). The COPA meets under the chairmanship of Prof. Hon. Tissa Vitarana.