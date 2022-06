Making his first formal visit upon assumption of office as the 24th Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage yesterday morning (2) paid a courtesy call on HE the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President’s House.

During this courtesy call, HE the President extended best wishes on his new appointment and exchanged a few thoughts with him.

Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage adding memories to the courtesy visit presented a memento to HE the President as a symbol of appreciation and goodwill before the Commander’s departure.

SLArmy