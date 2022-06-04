June 04, 2022
    CDS Extends Best Wishes to New Commander

    Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage, the 24th Commander of the Army, just began his office paid courtesies to his predecessor, General Shavendra Silva who is now the Chief of Defence Staff for all three forces on Friday (3) at the Office of the Chief of Defence Staff at BMICH premises.

    General Shavendra Silva, extending his best wishes to Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage, wished him good luck and all the strength to forge ahead with the progress of the Sri Lanka Army, admired by all Sri Lankans. He also requested him to carry on with the projects that have already been launched under the ‘Way Forward Strategy 2020 - 2025'.

    Symbolizing the goodwill and sound working relations, he presented a memento to Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage. The gesture was reciprocated.

    Before his departure, he was also invited to leave compliments in the Visitors' Book at the Office of the Chief of Defence Staff.

