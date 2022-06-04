June 05, 2022
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the Aeroflot passenger aircraft at the Bandaranaike International Airport Featured

    June 05, 2022
    Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the Aeroflot passenger aircraft at the Bandaranaike International Airport

     Media statement

    Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the Aeroflot passenger aircraft at the Bandaranaike International Airport

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to state the following with reference to the Aeroflot passenger aircraft flight SU-289 which is currently at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

    On 2 June 2022, the Commercial High Court of the Western Province issued an Enjoining Order on the Aeroflot flight restraining it from taking off from Bandaranaike International Airport. The case relates to a commercial dispute between the Plaintiff, Celestial Aviation Trading 10 Limited an Irish Company against the first Defendant the Public Joint Stock Company "Aeroflot" and the second Defendant, Mr. N. C Abeywardene/Acting Head of Air Navigation/Airport and Aviation Services of Sri Lanka (AASL), Katunayake.

    The matter is still pending final determination of the Court. This matter is also under consultation through normal diplomatic channels.

     

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs

    Colombo

    4 June, 2022

    Last modified on Saturday, 04 June 2022 22:55
    « Minister of Foreign Affairs Prof. Peiris addresses Colombo based Diplomatic corps on the present situation in Sri Lanka Navy contingent leaves the island for RIMPAC 2022 »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya