Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the Aeroflot passenger aircraft at the Bandaranaike International Airport

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to state the following with reference to the Aeroflot passenger aircraft flight SU-289 which is currently at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

On 2 June 2022, the Commercial High Court of the Western Province issued an Enjoining Order on the Aeroflot flight restraining it from taking off from Bandaranaike International Airport. The case relates to a commercial dispute between the Plaintiff, Celestial Aviation Trading 10 Limited an Irish Company against the first Defendant the Public Joint Stock Company "Aeroflot" and the second Defendant, Mr. N. C Abeywardene/Acting Head of Air Navigation/Airport and Aviation Services of Sri Lanka (AASL), Katunayake.

The matter is still pending final determination of the Court. This matter is also under consultation through normal diplomatic channels.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Colombo

4 June, 2022