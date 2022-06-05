June 06, 2022
    Chinese Ambassador pays a courtesy call on the Minister of Foreign Affairs

    The Minister of Foreign Affairs Prof. G.L. Peiris had discussions with the Ambassador of China in Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong at the Ministry on 02 June, 2022.

    During the meeting, Ambassador Zhenhong briefed on the assistance provided to Sri Lanka and discussed matters pertaining to bilateral engagements and current developments in the country.

    While appreciating the generous assistance and support extended by China particularly during the current situation, Foreign Minister requested continued support of the Government of China to mitigate the economic challenges in Sri Lanka. Both parties appreciated the multifaceted relations and the close friendship between the two countries.

    Senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and officials of the Embassy of China were present during the meeting.

     

