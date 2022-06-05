Two navy-built Reverse Osmosis plants opened in Aranthalawa and Galewela

Two (02) navy-built Reverse Osmosis plants at Aranthalawa International Buddhist Centre and Ihala Diggala Primary School in Galewela were vested with the public on 02nd and 03rd June 2022. The initiatives came to fruition as part of the Social Responsibility project of the Sri Lanka Navy.

Sri Lanka Navy is into this magnanimous project under the able guidance of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne. Thus, the Navy enabled its skilled manpower and industrial expertise for this community-oriented development task which was backed by the Ministry of Health. Commenced on 05th March 2022, the project at Arantalawa International Buddhist Center was expeditiously completed and the new facility was vested with the public on 02nd June. The opening was held under the patronage of Commander Southeastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Mahinda Mahawatte. The Reverse Osmosis plant will fulfill the safe drinking water requirement of Bhikkhus at Arantalawa International Buddhist Center as well as about 250 families in the locality. Similarly, the Reverse Osmosis plant project at Ihala Diggala Primary School, which was initiated in the month of February this year, was declared open today (03rd June). As such, the children of Ihala Diggala Primary School and about 300 families in the area will now have the access to safe drinking water produced by the new RO unit.